NDC Daydreams In Ashanti Region



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pooh-poohed plans by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to increase its parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region from four to 13.

The main opposition party believes members of the NDC are in dreamland and have lost touch with reality.

Simon Osei Mensah, NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwi, who doubles as the party's Ashanti Regional Campaign Coordinator, said the NDC has the right to fantasize.

He made the disclosure in reaction to President John Dramani Mahama's declaration that the NDC was poised to increase its parliamentary seats to 13 from four in the stronghold of the NPP during his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.

The NDC leader confidently told his party's sympathizers at New Edubiase in the Adansi South District last Saturday that his disclosure was based on scientific research findings by opinion polls experts.

But the NPP Ashanti Regional Campaign Coordinator asserted in an interview with Hello Fm that the declaration was a mere campaign joke.

According to Mr Osei Mensah, the NPP has campaigned vigorously to annex all seats in the Ashanti Region to enable the next NPP administration under Nana Addo implement the party's programmes in order to improve the lives of the people.

He alleged that NDC had bused supporters from different regions to give President Mahama a rousing welcome during his tour of the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Mensah indicated that unlike the NDC, the NPP has decided to allow its true members in the various communities and constituencies to meet Nana Addo.

He reiterated the party's commitment to working assiduously to ensure victory for the flagbearer and other parliamentary candidates.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi