VIP Transport Threaten To Sue Over Circle Interchange

Lawyers of VIP Jeoung Transport Company has threatened to sue Queiroz Galvao Construction Limited over the company's decision to construct pavement blocks at its entrance in Accra.

According to Nana Obiri Boahen, lawyer for the company, the action is a deliberate attempt to give “an undue and an unfair advantage” to the revived State Transport Company (STC).

In a “notice to seek redress in court” dated October 30, 2016, Obiri Boahen insists the action by Queiroz Galvao is “not only unfair and improper but also a dangerous precedent which must be bemoaned”.

He said not long ago, a sizable portion of the terminal was unlawfully taken over and same used to expand the Circle-Kaneshie road.

The letter copied to the Ministers of Transport, Attorney-General, Chief of Staff and the Speaker of Parliament further indicated that even before the VIP could put in a demand for the payment of compensation, subtle attempts have been made to block the entire entrance of the bus terminal.

The VIP lawyers stated “Basically, the gravamen of our client's complain is that your contracting firm has in recent times been busily constructing pavement blocks in front of the VIP Station, thus preventing passengers from getting ready access to the VIP terminal; a conduct which is arguably, adversely affecting the patronage of our client's busses.”

As a result, the notice warned: “we are by this letter, respectfully demanding that you put a stop to this unfair, ungodly and unconstitutional act in order to avoid legal action” adding “we hope the contents of this letter are loud and clear.”

It may be recalled that the Mahama-led administration in 2013 contracted Queiroz Galvao to construct the 74.88 million Euro three-tier Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange jointly financed by the Brazilian and Ghana governments.

By: Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

