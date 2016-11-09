Eastern Region Farmers Award Triggers Trouble

Some of the worried farmers holding the bottles of Joy Daddy bitters



Drama unfolded at Odumase Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region over the weekend when the award-winning farmers expressed dissatisfaction with their prizes which included Joy Twedie Ginger.

The Overall Best Eastern regional farmer claimed the prizes of the first runner-up should be given to him at this year's event, which was hosted by the Lower Manya-Krobo Municipal Assembly at the Oklemekuku Memorial Park, Laasi, Odumase-Krobo.

Items, which were presented to Daniel Osei Asumeni included tricycle, double door refrigerator, microwave, roofing sheets, four knapsack spraying machines, 32-inche LED television, 7 pairs of Wellington boot, shovel, 10 cutlasses, standing fan, rechargeable lamp, steam iron, four-burner gas cooker, watering can, boxes of Joy Dadi bitters, boxes of Joy Twedie Ginger and boxes of joy lime.

Joy Industries Limited sponsored the purchase of items presented to Mr Asumeni.

Sampson Amanor, a Krobo from Nuaso New Town, who emerged the overall regional best farmer, received half of the items sponsored by a different company.

Mr Amanor has a 75-acre Mango plantation at Akuse and also cultivates cereals and grains and rears livestock.

He could not start the tricycle given to him by the organizers at the venue.

Mr Amanor received a tricycle, spraying machines, double door fridge, flat-screen television, a cash prize of GH¢1,000 from the management of Joy Industries Limited.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mavis Ama Frimpong, also promised to extend electricity to the warehouse on his farm.

The award-wining farmers also criticized the Agriculture Ministry and organizers of the prizes for presenting a lot of alcoholic beverage from Joy Industries Limited, producers of popular Joy Dadi Bitters to them.

Last year, the award winners in the New Juaben Municipality in the region expressed concern about the presentation of several alcoholic beverages such as Joy Dadi Bitters to them.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that even though the farmers were not satisfied with their prizes, they expressed gratitude to Joy Industries for assisting the organizers.

The National Farmers' Day was celebrated across the country under the theme, 'Agriculture: A Business Response to Economic Growth' to motivate farmers to work hard.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua