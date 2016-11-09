Many people are trying to move to Canada that the immigration website has crashed

The Canadian immigration site has broken as people look to leave the US in the immediate aftermath of Donald Trump's election as the country's new president.

The official website for 'Citizenship and Immigration Canada' has stopped working, apparently because of the sheer number of people looking to emigrate to the country from south of the border.

Canada's website would usually offer ways of applying either to live in or become a citizen of the country. But all those people trying to access it are actually only able to see is a long loading page with no proper access to the website.

Moving to live in Canada involves applying to get permanent residency in the country. There are a range of different types of citizenship, most of which stipulate that people come for work or live there with their family.

Trump's victory is expected to foster huge anxiety among his opponents.

A similar rush for the exit was seen in the UK in the wake of the 2015 general election and this summer's Brexit vote – an issue that the European Union is looking to potentially solve by allowing people to keep their European citizenship.

Canada's official Twitter account appeared to reference the US election result in a tweet posted just as it became clear that Mr Trump was about to win the race for the White House.

Canada has been active in taking in refugees from a range of countries in recent months. The government has run a campaign to welcome people fleeing the war in Syria, for instance, and has been praised for being so welcoming in greeting refugees from countries around the world .