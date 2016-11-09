We pay for your luxury, be humble - Samira tells NDC appointees

New Patriotic Party's rising star on the campaign trail Samira Bawumia has expressed disappointment in the governing NDC's reaction to criticism, observing that it leaves much to be desired.

Samira Bawumia who is wife of the 2016 NPP Vice-Presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says government officials must learn to graciously accept criticism because 'we pay for their luxury'.

Her comments were in reaction to vitriolic attacks from a government appointee Alhaji Saeed Sinari who is Ghana’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Expect updates....

Story by [email protected]