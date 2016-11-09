Stability Organisation honours Ibrahim Kwarteng

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Nov. 8, GNA - Stability Foundation International in partnership with the National Peace Council has honoured Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng for his contribution to humanity at the Ghana National Peace Awards in Accra.

The maiden awards organised in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior and National House of Chiefs was aimed at recognising the efforts of institutions and individuals, who have contributed towards the promotion of peace in the country.

Mr Kwarteng, a chevening scholar and the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, an NGO was decorated with an award for his famous documentary on the plight of kayeye.

Mr Kwarteng, who could not make it to the event, was represented by Mr Kenneth Koomson, the Vice President, Chevening Alumni- Ghana.

The 'Ambassador Extraordinaire' of the Ghana Prisons Service, expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising his efforts to promote peace and development in the country.

The Broadcast Journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation could not be at the Awards event due to his pursuant of Master programme in the UK under the Chevening Scholarship Award.

Among the awardees was the famous Nigerian preacher, T.B. Joshua, the Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, Mr Korsi Senyo, Co A Founder/Executive Director of African Centre for Peace Building and Founder of United for National Interest. GNA