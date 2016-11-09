Welder defiles girl after offering her one cedi

Accra, Nov. 8, GNA - A 30-year old Welder who is accused of defiling a 10-year old girl after offering her one Ghana cedi and a school bag, has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

John Winter, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mrs Ruby Aryeetey.

He is to reappear on November 14.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was a labourer while the victim is a class three pupil.

Detective Inspector Atimbire said the accused person resided in the same vicinity with the complainant and the victim at Lakeside Estate, near Adenta, Accra.

On October 29, this year at about 12:00pm, the complainant who has been supporting the victim and her two sisters with food noticed changes in the way the victim walked.

When the victim was questioned, she informed the complainant that accused had defiled her.

Prosecution revealed that in October this year, at about 8:00pm, the accused person lured her into an uncompleted building and had sex with her and he offered her GHâ‚µ 1.00 and a black school bag and warned her not to inform any one.

On November 1, this year, Winter was arrested by the complainant and formal complaint was lodged with the Police.

The police issued the victim with a medical form to seek medical care.

GNA