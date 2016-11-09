Goma : An explosive device kills 1 child and injures 32 peacekeepers of the Indian battalion serving in MONUSCO

An explosive device exploded this morning in Keyshero, a district situated west of the city of Goma in the North Kivu province, when the Indian peacekeepers were conducting their morning exercise.

The blast left one child dead and several people wounded: 1 civilian and 32 peacekeepers, 5 of whom were admitted to MONUSCO’s hospital with serious injuries.

“I offer my heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the bereaved family and to the population of Goma. I also reiterate my support and sincere compassion to those who sustained injury and to the entire Indian battalion within MONUSCO. The Mission remains determined to carry through its mission of protecting the civilian population in support of the DRC government’s efforts to restore the State authority across the national territory,” said Maman Sambo Sidikou, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Furthermore, Mr. Sidikou extends his gratitude to both MONUSCO and the Congolese National Police Force for their rapid and efficient intervention, which helped to secure the area and to reassure the population of Goma.

MONUSCO deployed a multi-disciplinary team to the scene to determine the cause of the incident and the nature of the explosive device. “With the support of the national authorities with whom we are in contact, we will establish the facts”, concluded Mr. Sidikou.