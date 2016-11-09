Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Democratic Republic of the Congo

By United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General condemns today’s attack against peacekeepers of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

An improvised explosive device explosion in Kyeshero, in Goma, North Kivu, resulted in the death of one Congolese girl and the injury of two Congolese civilians as well as 32 peacekeepers, including five who were seriously wounded.

The Secretary-General extends his sincere condolences to the family of the civilian killed and the Congolese people and wishes a speedy and full recovery to the injured peacekeepers and civilians. He calls for swift action to bring the perpetrators of this attack to justice.

