On the national orientation ceremony in honour of Nigerian students departing for studies in Russia

On November 7, 2016, a national orientation ceremony was held on the occasion of departure of 65 Nigerian scholars for studies in Russia. The senior executives of the Nigerian Ministry of Education and representatives of the Russian Embassy took part in the event at the main auditorium of the National Universities Commission.

In the address to students the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan highly assessed the Russian-Nigerian cooperation in the field of education. She noted that Russia traditionally allocated to Nigeria the largest number of governmental scholarships among all countries.

The special attention was payed to the efficiency of the selection system based on personal interviews conducted by the joint commission with the participation of representatives of the Embassy, the Nigerian Ministry of Education, the Association of Nigerian graduates of the Soviet/Russian universities and the Association of Russian compatriots in Nigeria.