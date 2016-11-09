Letter To "Alhaji" Said Sinare

Dear "Alhaji" Said Sinare,

As a concern Ghanaian,a Dagomba boy in a "Zongo", I humbly write to you through this platform to congratulate you for your disgraceful and unfortunate but fortunate comments about your recent jabs at the wife of the Vice-presidential candidate of the biggest opposition political party in Ghana. Fortunate because it tells us the caliber of person you are.

"I can't think far" since I read your statements some days ago but I was suddenly reminded about "publicity" looking at the only title attached to your name; "Alhaji", an arabic word for "stranger or visitor". In the context of this letter, I prefer using "stranger". It's funny your name is never heard in Ghana politics though you've been an "active" politician for years and to revive your image in the NDC, you've stooped down to rain insults at a lady who may have a better educational qualifications than you and morally good than you because your recent utterances shows you are morally bankrupt.

"Alhaji", to bastardized an individual who you know so well even if not personally shows your level of ignorance. For politics in Ghana being so cheap, people like you are able to join politics and your only contributions to it is your level of ignorance. "Alhaji", sorry for being personal but it's necessary since your attacks were personal too. Samira Bawumia, daughter of the Ramadan family said the president is "useless" with a reason but you on the other hand have no proof of her being a "bastard" which makes your level of integrity questionable.

"Monkey no fine but en mother like am", who will actually point is home with the left hand if not a fool? There's no day you will actually choose her, Samira over your wife and there's no day Dr. Bawumia will choose your wife over Samira even if the riches of the world are offered, that I can assure you.

Said Sinare, per my investigation, your jabs are often weak since it lacks merit. You attacked the personality of Dr. Bawumia and called him a LIAR to the world because of his revelations about challenges facing Ghana. Please, can you tell the world what you know about basic economics?

"Alhaji" Said Sinare, the US just elected a new President and I need to actually listen to his address to his country and world at large. I will write to you again sometime in the future and until then, my piece of advice to you is; you don't belong to the "zongos" for people from such communities are morally upright. Thank you.

Yours sincerely

The Dagomba Boy from Tamale

Tiyumba.

Sent from my iPhone