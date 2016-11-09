Homosexuals To Incur The Wrath Of God

The Founder and Leader of the Church of Prosperity, Prophet Akoa Isaac has spoken against what he called the outbreak of immoral and other ungodly pleasures that are festering fast in the world today.

According to him, calamities such as deadly windstorms and heavy rainfalls would soon befall parts of the world because of the open acceptance of homosexuality and lesbianism, something he described as heinous crime against God.

In an exclusive telephone interview, he said God had reviewed to him to warn the world against the practises of homosexuality and lesbianism so that the above stated catastrophes could be averted.

He alleged that the recent strong wind and rains that hit parts of the United States of America, were parts of the dangers that lies ahead of the world.

‘God is not done yet shaking the world at all. He is about to shake the world more with strong winds and water’. He said.

Prophet Akoa Isaac, is on record to have prophesied that Ghana would discover more oil following the commencement of oil in commercial quantities in July 2010 and that resulted in the discovery of more oilfields.

The prophet, who is well noted for his accurate prophesies, has been in the ministry of the word of God for over 33 years.

He is one of the few men of God in Ghana who does not take offertory and tithe in abeyance to the word of God.

He has also called on political parties to eschew all forms of negative tendencies that could mare the country’s enviable track record in elections in the west Africa sub region.

He appealed to Ghanaians to tolerate one another, before, during and after the general elections to promote the peace, tranquillity and stability in the country.