Trump beats Hillary Clinton to take White House

Donald Trump will become the 45th US president after a stunning victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton, the Associated Press news agency has reported.

The Republican nominee’s projected victory came down to a handful of key swing states, despite months of polling that favoured Mrs Clinton.

The battlegrounds of Florida, Ohio and North Carolina cleared the way for his Brexit-style upset.

Global markets plummeted, with the Dow set to open 800 points down.

CNN has reported that Hillary Clinton has called Donald Trump to concede the presidency.

‘I will be president for every American’

Trump in his victory speech after the results became apparent pledged to every citizen of America that he would be president for all.

“I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for every American. And that is very important to me… For those that have chosen not to support me in the past, of which there were a few people, i’m reaching out to you for your guidance and you help so we can work together and unify our great country.”

The Republican party running mate, Mike Pence at the Donald Trump victory party in New York this also said, “the American people have spoken, and the American people have elected their new champion. America has elected a new president, and it's almost hard for me to express the honor that I and my family feel that we will have the privilege to serve as your vice president of the United States of America.”

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana with files from AP, CNN, BBC