The Volta Regional Minister, Helen Adjoa Ntoso, has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC), plans to destroy all the political gains made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP's) presidential candidate Nana Akufo Addo in the region after his recent visit.

Nana Addo is believed to have witnessed an improved reception during his five-day tour of the Volta Region, which is a stronghold of the NDC.

Some chiefs in the region also endorsed the NPP presidential candidate.

But in a Citi News interview, the Volta Regional Minister, was confident that the strategy deployed by the NDC in the region will suppress the gains made by Nana Addo.

“We are also here and we are also strategizing so that whatever he does, no matter his strategy it will not overcome our very good strategies that we have in the Volta Region. If NPP gets 30 percent votes in the Volta Region then they will be blessed.”

They should stop talking about 10 percent. If wishes were horses, beggars will ride. If they get 10 percent then they will really praise God. We are working, we are not perturbed about what people are saying, we are focused. We are not going to allow political propaganda to decide what we are saying. We will continue with what we are doing and come 7th December, the whole country will hear about what we are doing and nobody should say it is a stolen verdict.”

NDC targets 1 million

The NDC says it is expecting about a million votes from the Volta Region in the upcoming elections.

Some members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), have said that the NDC will receive less votes in the region in the upcoming elections, although it is their stronghold, since they have failed to develop the region.

But the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Francis Ganyaglo, has said the government has undertaken a lot of development projects in the region, which will encourage residents to vote for the NDC to serve a second term in office.

Speaking to Citi News, the Minister said claims of widespread apathy among voters in the Volta Region, were untrue, and that the party is confident of a huge turnout of voters to vote for them.

The increasing demand for development by some chiefs and residents of the Volta Region , has triggered reports of disaffection towards the party ahead of the election.

But Francis Ganyaglo believes that “John Dramani Mahama has not abandoned the Volta Region. We have had our fair share of development. When it comes to roads, it is amazing the number of roads that we have done, some are ongoing and some are in the process of being awarded. When it comes to education infrastructure, we have our fair share.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

