Coipha Appreciates Pharmacy Council

The long standing plight of intern pharmacists has finally been resolved. The National Service Secretariat-Pharmacy Council reposting brouhaha which seemed to be an albatross around the necks of intern pharmacists is now a thing of the past.

For over a month now, the Coalition of Intern Pharmacists (COIPHA), has been spearheading the fight to resolve this issue. On Monday, November 7,2016, we received some reports which were unconfirmed that the issue has been resolved. We're pleased to inform our members, friends from the media and the general public that indeed, the reposting has finally been done.

In view of this positive development, we wish to express our sincerest appreciation to the Pharmacy Council of Ghana for their efforts in solving the problem. That notwithstanding, we remain resilient and resolute that, for the purposes of posterity, succeeding batches of intern pharmacists will not be sufferers of similar fate.

We're also grateful to our friends rom the media especially those from modernGhana.com , Obonu fm, radio universe and love fm. It is more than obvious that we cannot even quantify the role you played in the success we've chalked

The leadership of COIPHA can certainly not be oblivious of the tremendous inputs of its members across the country. All through this struggle, we've still worked wholeheartedly without attaching any sentiment or acrimonious attitude whatsoever to work. We will certainly be very good friends of the human race.

We're again grateful to the National Service Secretariat of Ghana without whom all of this would have been impossible

May the radians of the joy emanating from our hearts this day forever remain with us

The Coalition of Intern Pharmacists is indeed grateful to all and sundry.

Kindly visit the link below to confirm your reposting

http://posting.nssghana.org/(S(xdakxpzbnxzz4dv03222omvh))/default.aspx

Robert N. A. Kpakpo

(COIPHA Coordinator)