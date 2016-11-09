Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 9 November 2016 01:06 CET

Mahama must be allowed to continue - Prestea Chief urges

By MyJoyOnline

Chief of the Prestea Traditional Area in the Western Region, Nana Ntaboah Prah IV has endorsed the second term bid of President John Mahama.

He said the government had done enough to deserve a second term, urging his people to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

The chief made the endorsement when Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur paid him a courtesy call at his palace to ahead of a four-day campaign tour of the region.

Nana Ntaboah Prah IV
He said, President Mahama if re-elected would be able to take Ghana to the promise land considering the work he has done in his first term.

"I am assuring President Mahama of my total commitment and support and we will not disappoint him in the upcoming December 7 elections. I will also entreat my people to come out in their numbers and vote to enable him continue his good works," the Chief said.

Nana Ntaboah Prah IV expressed confidence in President Mahama to make Ghana better place for all, if re-elected, after a sterling performance in his first term.

Politics

