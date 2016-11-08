Court to rule on bail application for alleged robbers

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Nov. 8, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has set November 22, to rule on a bail application filed by counsel for four accused persons standing trial for various offences.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty for all the charges levelled against them with the prayer of their counsel for the court to grant them bail.

The prosecution objected to the bail application compelling the judge to fix a date to rule on the application.

The accused persons: Kwame Konadu, Trader, Abdulai Rashid, Driver, Benjamin Aidoo, Trader and Kwame Tawiah Goldsmith were charged for conspiracy to commit crime, robbery and dishonestly receiving.

Chief Superintendent of Police Duuti Tuaraka told the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh that the complainant in the case was Assistant Commissioner of Police.

He said on November 1, at about 3:30am, the complainant and her family were asleep when Konadu and Rashid and one Kofi now at large scaled the fenced wall and entered their compound.

He said the accused persons forced opened the sliding door of the ground floor and entered the house.

'They met three young men of the complainant family, who were fast asleep in their room and attacked them, subjected them to severe beating and later tied up and finally locked them in their bathroom.

He said the alleged robbers ransacked their room and took their Sony play station four two iphone six, Toshiba google chrome laptop, one Samsung Galaxy S5, Apple iphone six, Compaq laptop and cash, the sum of GH¢120.00.

The Prosecution said Kawme and Rashid moved to up-stairs of the house and attacked the complainant herself, subjected her to severe beatings together with her husband.

Chief Supt Tuaraka said the accused persons tied the husband of the complainant and robbed them of their Acre computer, jewelleries, tablet, iphones, Samsung phones, police Gota and Cash, the sum of GH¢7,40.00, â‚¬200 and their wedding rings.

He said the accused persons took the items to one Kofi Kwei at Pokuase and sold same to Benjamin.

A complaint was lodged and investigation led to the arrest of Benjamin with the Acre laptop, two iphones, tablet, Samsung phones, two ipads and Police Gota were retrieved.

He said Benjamin mentioned Kwame and Rashid as those who sold the items to him and they were arrested.

Benjamin led the Police to Kaneshie, where they sold the complainant's gold wedding ring to the Goldsmith at the cost of GH¢580.00 and he was arrested.

In the Goldsmith's caution statement, he told the police that he had melted the ring and used same to make another ring for his customer.

GNA