Court grants bail to two persons accused of stealing

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Nov. 8, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday granted bail in the sum of GHâ‚µ 200,000.00 to two persons who were said to have conspired and stolen an amount of GHâ‚µ 123,610.00 belonging to Airtel Ghana Limited.

Eric Owusu, Sales Manager and Delali Anku, Sales Executive are put before the court for conspiring and stealing amount of GHâ‚µ 123,610.00 belonging to Airtel Ghana Limit.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail with four sureties each. They are to reappear before the court on November 22.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu, told the court that the complainant was a Marketing Officer at Airtel Ghana Limited at Accra while the accused persons were employees of the same company.

He said Airtel Ghana sold communication data to six companies including Amadeus, Discoxerytel, Ecobank Limited, ETG Integrated Services, Horizons and IFDC.

He said after using the data the companies issued cheques for payment. The two accused persons were responsible for the collection of the cheques from the companies and payment of same into the company accounts.

The prosecution said during the month of June, the complainant detected theft of some of the cheques, conducted a preliminary investigation into the matter, which led to the arrest of Eric and he was subsequently handed over to the Nima Police for further investigations.

He told the court that an auditor at the company was asked to audit the accounts of the accused person, and detected that Eric had collected 10 cheques with face value totaling GHâ‚µ 123,00.00 from six companies and used the cheques to buy Airtel re-charge cards, which he sold to customers in traffic and used the proceeds.

Police Chief Inspector Adu said on September 19, Eric informed the police that he committed the offence with Delali and, he had GHâ‚µ 94,932.75 as his share of the booty whist Eric had GHâ‚µ35,463.00 as his share.

He told the court that when he Eric was arrested, Delali asked him not to mention his name and that he would refund the money to him but failed.

Eric told the police that he recorded Delali on his mobile phone, when the conversation was going on.

He also produced GHâ‚µ 3,000.00, which he said was Delali who gave him as part payment of his booty.

The prosecution said Eric also produced a printed text message he sent to Delali acknowledging receipt of the GHâ‚µ 3,000.00.

He said Delali was subsequently arrested and cautioned.

