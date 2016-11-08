Ethiopian Airlines now flies 10 times a week to Cape Town

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Nov. 8, GNA - Ethiopian Airlines, the fastest growing and most profitable African airline, is set to increase flight frequency to Cape Town to 10 times weekly beginning from December 1.

Mr Busera Awel, the Chief Commercial Officer, Ethiopian Airlines said: 'Serving Africa is our prior commitment as a Pan-African carrier, and increasing services to Cape Town, known for the Table Mountain is part of this commitment.'

He said the increase in flight frequency to Cape Town, their third gateway in South Africa, would enable tourists and business travellers to enjoy convenient connectivity options to and from 95 Ethiopian global networks on-board our state-of-the-art fleet, Boeing 787.

He said the 10 times weekly service would enhance the Airlines' capacity to more than 400 per cent in a year time.

'We always strive to offer the best possible passenger and cargo services the industry has to offer, including a wide variety menu of meal services with the newly inaugurated modern In-Flight Catering facility, served with a multiple award winning inflight services,' he added.

Ethiopian currently flies to three cities in South Africa, namely: Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent's leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success. GNA