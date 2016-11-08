Let's drift towards increasing use of technology

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Koforidua, Nov 08, GNA - Dr.Jerry John Kponyo, a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has called for increasing drift towards the use of technology to grow the country's agriculture.

He said it could not be business as usual, if the agriculture sector was to become more vibrant.

He was speaking at the second annual conference on electronics and communication technology held by the All Nations University College (ANUC), in Koforidua.

The goal was to demonstrate how to this could to contribute to national development.

'Emerging trends in electronics and communications and its contribution to national development' was the theme chosen for the event.

Dr. Kponyo said Ghana could transform its agriculture - raise productivity and enhance food security through the deployment of electronics and communications technology.

He said 'precision agriculture technology' for example, could be used to effectively analyze the soil and the environment to aid crop yield.

He again made reference to how tele-medicine could bring quality health care to the door steps of people in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

He indicated that time was running out for Africa and that it could not afford to sit on the sidelines.

It has to catch up with the rest of the world using electronics and communications technology.

He urged deliberate effort to encourage and motivate students to study science, technology and mathematics.

The President of African Technical University College (ATUC), Dr. Desmond Aryee-Bio, said the education system must reflect the development and technological needs of the country.

GNA