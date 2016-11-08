Senya Senior High School celebrates 50th Anniversary

Senya Bereku (C/R), Nov 8, GNA - The Director General, Ghana Education Service, Mr. Jacob A. M. Kor, has reiterated the need for teachers to move away from the old ways of doing things to enable them produce functional graduates who would be very useful to the nation.

He said that producing useful graduates meant offering the nation the required students who would practically and purposely lead the country to achieve its goals.

Mr Kor was speaking at the 50th Anniversary and Speech and Prize- Giving Day of Senya Senior High School.

He said where teachers continued to use old methods to teach, students would not produce the requisite man-power in this modern technological era.

The Director General said modern students were faced with globalised competition.

He charged all stakeholders in education especially parents and teachers to re-visit the vital role they played in the education of children.

Mr Kor urged teachers to inculcate Information Communication Technology skills into their teaching methods, since that was the surest way to go.

He assured the management of senior high schools of the Ghana Education Service's determination to continue to offer them the needed support in their bid to equip the students with the requisite skills and knowledge in the various programmes they offered.

Madam Ancilla Mensah-Ashun, Headmistress of Senya Senior High School, commended the government through the Secondary Education Implementation Project (SEIP) for providing the school with a three unit classroom block and a washroom.

She said work on the GETFund Girls' dormitory of the school was also progressing steadily.

Madam Mensah-Ashun praised the Awutu Senya West District Assembly for constructing what she describe as a portable dining hall for the school and stressed the need for more classrooms, staff accommodations, which she stated was urgently needed and dormitory for the boys as some of the challenges facing the school.

According to the Headmistress, out of the 431 candidates the school presented for the 2016 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) the school scored 60 percent passes and expressed determination that the school will achieved more laudable successes in the coming years.

Prizes were present to deserving students and hard working staff of the school and some other personalities who had contributed to bring the school.

GNA