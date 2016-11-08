Alalzugah launches campaign in Garu

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Garu(U/E), Nov. 8, GNA - Mr Albert Akuka Alalzugah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Garu Constituency, has appealed to his constituents to vote him as the Member of Parliament(MP) for the area to enable him enhance the pace of development in the area.

He made the appeal during the launch of his campaign which was largely patronized by the party's executives and supporters.

Mr Alalzugah, who is also the Garu-Tempane District Chief Executive, unseated the incumbent MP, Mr Dominic Azembe during the party's primaries, making him the parliamentary candidate in the forthcoming Parliamentary election.

He said his experience as the DCE for the area had helped him understand the dynamics, the problems and the plight of the people and that gave him an advantage over the other contestants to address the challenges of the area.

Recounting some of the development projects he had initiated as DCE in the constituency, he cited the construction of 59 schools, twenty-four dams, fifteen feeder roads and 15 acres of mango plantation under the Climate Change Project.

He said over 80 per cent of the beneficiaries under the Ghana Social Opportunities Project were women and as part of the Better Ghana Agenda, the Assembly has also built eleven CHPs Compounds in the communities to make it very accessible for women to access their health needs.

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the MP for the Bawku Central Constituency, who is also the Minister of Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment , appealed to the constituents to ensure that they voted for both the Parliamentary Candidate and President Mahama, to enable him execute more projects to improve upon their livelihoods.

Alhaji Mumuni Bolnaba, the Regional Chairman of the party, said unlike other political parties the NDC was the only party that had implemented a lot of pro-poor policies and programmes to improve the lot of the people in the society.

GNA