Exercise is good for health and academic excellence

Accra, Nov. 8, GNA - Mr Seth Korgah, the Headmaster of Osagyefo Leadership International School (OLIS) has advised students to undertake regular fitness exercises for good health and academic excellence.

He said it was important for students to know the effect of physical exercise on ones health as well the general well being of an individual.

Mr Korgah gave the advice when the students of OLIS, a private first cycle school at Labone in Accra undertook their yearly 'Orange Family Walk' exercise.

He said the walk is observed with the wearing of anything orange by parents, staff and students whilst socialising and sensitising the public about the importance of physical exercises for sound academic learning.

The two and a half hour walk saw over 100 enthusiastic participants and pupils drawn from upper primary and the junior high, all clad in orange coloured attires..

The walk started from the school premises through the La Township to the La Polyclinic, Osu, Danquah Circle, Labone Junction and back to the school.

Mr Korgah told the GNA Sports that the importance of walk was to boost the intelligence and the mental alertness of the students 'because a sound mind can only thrive in a sound body.'

Dr Alfred Twumasi, a parent and a surgeon at the Ridge Hospital said physical exercise was critical to human health and prevents diseases such as high blood pressure, obesity, high cholesterol and diabetes among others.

He said whilst adults needed to exercise at least 30 minutes a day to boost their health, it was also necessary for juveniles indulge in it to prevent obesity, which is on the increase among children.

'This will also help the children to relax their bodies and increase their concentration towards learning,' he said.

GNA