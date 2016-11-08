The People’s National Convention (PNC) has urged the Electoral Commission to desist from acts aimed at abusing its powers enshrined in the Constitution.

PNC’s National Treasurer, Akane Adams said it is important for the Commission to give a fair hearing to the 13 disqualified presidential candidates as directed by the Supreme Court (SC) and not to intimidate them.

“The independence of state institutions as enshrined in the Constitution does not make them demigods and for that matter an extension of their rights to abuse others,” he said.

The behaviour of the Commission in the face of a ruling by Ghana’s apex court ordering it to give an opportunity to the 13 disqualified candidates to make corrections on their nomination forms has been questioned.

Progressive People’s Party (PPP) General Secretary, Murtala Mohammed had told Joy News on Monday that the EC has refused to point errors found on their forms to them for remedial steps to be taken.

This, he said contradicted the ruling which said the errors which were behind the disqualification of the party’s flagbearer, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom be communicated to them.

PNC's Treasurer, Akane Adams

The All People’s Congress (APC), the United Progressive Party (UPP) and other parties raised similar concerns.

But Mr Adams said the Commission might be inviting other legal suits if it fails to reinstate the disqualified candidates as required.

“If the EC fails to listen to the noble courts, we shall pour into the streets with our concerns and we hope only then the EC would reason up,” he said.

With the expiration of the deadline for the extended nomination, the EC has revealed only eight out of the 13 disqualified candidates resubmitted their forms.

Deputy EC Communication Director, Yussif Ayuba told Raymond Acquah, host of Joy FM’s Top Story programme Tuesday that the Commission would communicate to the public the candidates who would be part of the Thursday balloting.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com