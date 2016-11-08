Ghana tops external countries ‘googling’ US elections

Ghana is topping the list of countries outside the United States (US), searching for the ongoing elections in America, Google Trends has revealed.

Ghana is one of the African countries with strong ties to the United States. The US is home to many Ghanaians – aside the country being one of Ghana’s lead international donor.

Google Trends is an online search tool that allows the user to see how often specific keywords, subjects and phrases have been queried over a specific period of time.

US election

The US, which is regarded as one of the most powerful countries in the world is electing a new leader.

The race is primarily between Democratic Candidate, Hillary Clinton, and Donald Trump, who is the Republican Candidate, with a few third party and independent presidential candidates also running in the election.

Mrs. Clinton cast her vote with Bill Clinton in New York state, describing it as a humbling experience. Mr Trump cast his vote in New York city with a call for “proper leadership”.

Both candidates targeted battleground states on Monday, with campaigning taking them to rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Americans are choosing a new president after one of the most rancorous election campaigns the country has seen.

Democratic contender Mrs Clinton urged voters to back a “hopeful, inclusive, big-hearted America” while Mr Trump told supporters they had a “magnificent chance to beat the corrupt system”.

Polls give Mrs Clinton a four-point lead over Republican Mr Trump. A record number of Americans – more than 46 million – have voted early by post or at polling stations.

There are signs of a high turnout among Hispanic voters, which is believed to favour Mrs Clinton. Long queues have formed at polling stations in the key battleground state of Virginia, a BBC correspondent reports.

The rivals held the final rallies of their campaigns after midnight – Mr Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Mrs Clinton in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Today the American working class is going to strike back, finally,” said Mr Trump, pledging to reverse job losses.

Earlier, in New Hampshire, he told supporters: “We are just one day away from the change you've been waiting for all your life.

“Together we will make America wealthy again, we will make America strong again, we will make America safe again and we will make America great again.”

Mrs Clinton told her audience that they did not “have to accept a dark and divisive vision of America”.

She looked forward to “a fairer, stronger, better America. An America where we build bridges, not walls. And where we prove conclusively that love trumps hate”.

Election day follows a bitter campaign during which the candidates have traded insults and become mired in a series of scandals.

–

By: Marian Ansah with files from BBC /citifmonline.com/Ghana

