NDC has enslaved Ghanaians with Economic Partnership Agreement - Greenstreet

Convention People’s Party Presidential Candidate, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has said the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is to blame for the economic woes of the country.

He asserted the interim Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) signed between the NDC government and the European Union (EU) is aimed at holding Ghanaians perpetual slaves to the West.

Addressing residents of the Eastern Regional town of Ehiamankyene Tuesday, the CPP leader said until Ghanaians decide to change the NDC government economic fortunes of the country would continue to nosedive.

The EPA interim agreement was signed in Belgium between Ghana’s Ambassador to Belgium and the EU. It is expected to ensure that businesses and industries in Ghana export to EU market quota-free.

Businesses in EU member countries will in turn export goods and services to the Ghanaian market quota-free, and duty-free.

Economists have described the agreement as an extension of the one signed by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2007 between the EU.

Ghana including some other 13 countries namely Nigeria, Gambia and Mauritania have signed up for the agreement.

A civil society organization, Economic Justice Network of Ghana (EJN) condemned the action of government saying the agreement will disadvantage Ghanaian businesses.

With 27 days to the presidential and parliamentary elections, Mr Greenstreet said it was unfortunate the NDC government rectified the EPA after claiming it represents ideas of first President of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah.

"I am telling you that if the NDC comes to tell you that they are for Kwame Nkrumah, I am telling you that they are a replica and you know anything that is a replica deteriorates early," he said.

He told the people he would restore the glory of Ghana that has been lost since Nkrumah was overthrown by local and foreign forces.

"I am pleading with you that it is only the Convention People's Party and Kwame Nkrumah that will rescue you (Ghanaians)," he added.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]