Politics | 8 November 2016 19:06 CET

8 disqualified presidential candidates resubmit forms - EC

By MyJoyOnline

Eight out of the 13 disqualified presidential candidates have resubmitted their nomination forms as at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Electoral Commission (EC) has said.

Deputy EC Communication Director, Yussif Ayuba explained that per the ruling of Ghana’s apex court candidates who could not present their forms stand automatically disqualified.

He nonetheless told Raymond Acquah, host of Joy FM’s Top Story programme that this precludes individuals who are on the premises of the Commission before 5 p.m., the deadline.

The parties who successfully submitted their forms include the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), National Democratic Party (NDP), All People’s Congress (APC), Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), and United Progressive Party (UPP).

The rest are the United Front Party (UFP), People’s National Convention (PNC), and an independent candidate, Asiedu Walker.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers

Politics

