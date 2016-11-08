UPP still fighting Odike in court for picking nomination form

The United Progressive Party (UPP) is still fighting its flagbearer, Akwasi Addai Odike in court, for picking nomination forms to contest in the upcoming general elections.

Some executives of the UPP dragged Mr. Odike to court in September 2016 , to prevent him from filling nomination forms to contest as the party’s presidential candidate.

A letter dated November 8, 2016, from lawyers of the UPP to the EC, reminded the commission about the court case.

The letter sighted by citifmonline.com reads: “we have the instruction of our clients to bring to your notice that the suit instituted on the 28/9/2016 challenging the Membership and capacity of Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike as flagbearer for the United Progressive Party is currently pending before the court for a determination.”

The letter noted that, the matter was heard on November 7, 2016 “and was adjourned to the 5th day of December 2016, for further hearing of the matter.”

“We have instructions of our client to bring to your notice the pendency of this action in court to prevent your office from any dealings with the said Akwasi Addai Odike until the final determination of the said suit. Please be accordingly advised,” the letter from the Aduaprokye chambers, solicitors for the UPP party added.

The letter comes on the back of a Supreme Court order to the EC to give some flagbearers it disqualified from the presidential race a hearing, and also extend the nomination period for an extra two days, ending today [Tuesday] November 8.

Background

The executives in their writ, are seeking “a declaration that the first defendant [Odike] is not a member of the United Progressive Party having been dismissed by a unanimous resolution of the National Executive Committee of the UPP on grounds of misconduct.”

They are also seeking an order of “perpetual injunction restraining the 1st defendant his agents, assigns, privies, workmen and however described from carrying himself as the flagbearer of the UPP.”

The executives also want the court to stop the Electoral Commission from accepting Odike’s nomination forms.

“An order of injunction restraining the 2nd defendant from issuing, accepting and registering the 1st defendant to contest the 2016 presidential elections as the flagbearer of the United Progressive Party,” the writ added.

EC disqualifies 12 flagbearers

The EC on September 30, 2016 disqualified some 12 flagbearers because of some discrepancies on their nomination forms.

In the case of Mr. Odike, the EC cited the pending lawsuit, and thus put acceptance of the UPP flagbearer on hold until the case is determined.

EC dragged to court

Some of the 12 flagbearers including the Progressive People's Party's Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, the National Democratic Party's Nana Kondadu Agyeman Rawlings, the All People's Party's Hassan Ayariga, and others, are fighting their disqualification in court.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the EC to the extend the nomination period for an extra two days to allow for the disqualified aspirants to amend the errors on their forms.

The Commission has also set November 10, 2016, to hold the balloting for the presidential candidates, following the ruling of the Supreme Court.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin