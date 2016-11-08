A UK trade delegation visited Guinea from October 31 to November 3, 2016 to meet with local mining companies. The objective of this mission was to meet with mining stakeholders in Guinea to find business and partnerships opportunities. The delegation included representatives of some companies such as Concrete Canvas, PW Mining International Limited, SRK Consulting, Joy Global, MonuRent and the UK International Trade Department.

It was also an opportunity to create partnerships with major British companies, to support the efforts of the President Alpha Conde in its policy to attract investors in Guinea.

The British Ambassador in Guinea Catherine Inglehearn

“The expansion of the bauxite sector is a great opportunity for Guinea. UK will always work to support Guinea in this sector and maximize its mining potential. “

Visiting sites in mining areas

The delegation visited the mine sites (port, mine infrastructure and equipment) including CBG’s (Compagnie de Bauxite de Guinee) executives members to discuss business opportunities.

Conakry

The trade delegation also met with several national, international mining companies and institutions such as the Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Investment, the World Bank, ANAIM (Agence nationale de l’aménagement des infrastructures minières) in order to discuss business opportunities and establishing contacts.

Meeting with the Prime Minister Mamady Youla

“Guinea is the first country in terms of mineral reserves in the world. Guinea has the largest iron store none operates in the world.

The government is working with investors so that they are involved and that each party meets its commitments. As a government, we are promoting investment, but investments are open for private. The government is currently working to pool different projects. In the development of a mining project, it is important to create infrastructure (port, rail and equipment) but not only the operation.” Said Mr. Prime Minister Mamady Youla.