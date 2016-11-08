Global Media Alliance wins PR Consultancy of the year award

Global Media Alliance, one of Ghana’s top Public Relations and Media consultancies, has been awarded PR Consultancy of the Year 2015, at the recent Institute of Public Relations (IPR) awards and dinner dance held in Accra.

This is the second time Global Media Alliance has won this award in the last four (4) years.

The institute’s 5th excellence awards and 9th presidential dinner dance was to celebrate excellence in Public Relations practice in Ghana. It was under the theme “PR and Peaceful Elections: Your Role, My Role”.

The Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, Mr. Ernest Boateng, in receiving the award on behalf of the company expressed his excitement saying “we won this award in 2013 and here we are again. This is evidence that Global Media Alliance is living true to its mission; to seek to positively impact and effect change within our community and also create value for our clients and shareholders. We are grateful to IPR and our clients for recognizing our culture of excellence”.

Mr. Boateng dedicated the award to his hardworking staff and clients adding that “Global Media Alliance couldn’t have come this far without you”.

He further stressed that “GMA will continue to work hard to satisfy the needs of its clients; to project and improve their image in the eyes of all stakeholders, and towards national development”.

Global Media Alliance is an integrated media and entertainment company and has one of the leading PR consultancies in the country with over eighteen years of experience in the diverse segments of the PR industry. It is affiliated to Weber Shandwick and Fleishman Hillard, both top 5 PR firms in the world.