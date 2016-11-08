Shama MP Asks Electorate To Retain President Mahama

Member of Parliament(MP) for Shama,Mr.Gabriel Kodwo Essilfie,has asked the electorate to retain President John Dramani Mahama in power as he needed another term to complete the numerous infrastructural projects initiated in the last four three and half years.

He noted that the Mahama-Amsisah Arthur led administration had done many developmental projects in almost all the communities which provide a springboard for development in human aspirations.

Mr.Essilfie was addressing a mammoth rally of NDC party faithfuls and sympathizers and inhabitants of Assorkor-Essaman at Assorkor in the Shama constituency of the Western Region.

He said government had established a fish processing plant already at Abuesi in the constituency hence the NPP's promise of establishing a fish processing plant in that community was not feasible.

The MP added that government had also concluded negotiations with an Indian company to produce fertilizer in the constituency to help boost farming activities.

He was cocksure that the NDC was going to win the elections and appealed to the communications team of the party to go all out and use the green book to teach Ghanaians on the achievements of government.

National Communications Director of the NDC,Mr. Solomon Yaw Nkansah said the NDC has the track record to propel the nation to an accelerated economic development.

He asked the people of Shama to consider the massive projects embarked upon by President Mahama and retain the government in the December elections.

Mr. Nkansah reminded the "to be wary of politicians who craft their words only to persuade and deceive the people just to win their mandate and later reject them when they taste power.

He appealed to the youth to campaign in a humble,disciplined manner devoid of insults and attacks in a bid to win more votes for the party in the up coming polls.

District Chief Executive(DCE) for Shama,Mr.Eric Cobbinah said the District could boast of 8 CHPS compound within the last three and half years which has catered for health care needs of the people with a drastic reduction in maternal mortality.

He said a Ceramic factory which would employ 1,500 people is under construction with an 18km road asphalted in the district and an additional 19.5km of asphalt road from Asemasa is underway.

On education he said the District topped the 2016 BECE results with 76% which was a marked improvement on the 33% record in the NPP administration.

The NDC government has also built 37 schools in the district with 34 of them enjoying the school feeding programme as well as the construction of an ultra-modern educational complex with 2 modern pick-ups.

