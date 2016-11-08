Regional breakdown: How NDC, NPP performed in 2012 [Infographic]

The two leading political parties in Ghana’s 2016 elections, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have intensified their campaigns in various regions of country.

For instance in the Volta Region which is the NDC’s stronghold, the NPP is targeting 30% of valid votes for the 2016 elections, whilst the NDC is targeting 50% of valid votes in the Eastern Region, which is largely considered as one of the NPP’s strongholds.

The infographic below gives a snapshot of how the two leading political parties performed in the various regions in 2012.

By: Mawuli Tsikata/citifmonline.com/Ghana