NGOs bear cost of surgery at New Abirem Hospital

New Abirem (E/R), Nov. 8, GNA - Two Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have paid for the cost of surgery of some 54 patients, from the Birim North District, at the New Abirem Government Hospital of the Eastern Region.

Other 80 patients also received free health screening at the Out-Patients Department of the hospital.

The NGOs, which offered the five-day service are the Ntiamoah Foundation of Ghana; and the Ghana Hope Foundation based in America.

The patients, who underwent surgery were suffering from illnesses such as hernia, fibroid, bladder prolapsed, lipoma and hydrocele. They came from Ntronang, Okaikrom, Afosu, Maamaso among other communities.

Madam Jacqueline Erikson, a Founding Board Member of Ghana Hope Foundation, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the organisation was formed in 2010 and it had given a lot of support to the New Abirem Government Hospital.

She said the support was also in the form of donating a number of medical items on numerous occasions.

Madam Erikson said the Foundation sponsored two surgeons from America to assist doctors at the New Abirem Hospital to perform the surgery and to also equip the doctors at the facility with more knowledge in carrying out their jobs.

Madam Shannon Carefoot, also a Founding Member of the Ghana Hope Foundation, said an Internal Communication System (Intranet) that cost 2,700 US dollars had been presented to the hospital to enhance communication.

Mr Shiver Oppong, the Public Relations Officer of the Ntiamoah Foundation, said a survey was underway to determine the next health centre to assist with the initiative.

Mr Victor Apandia, the Health Service Administrator of the New Abirem Hospital, expressed gratitude to the NGOs for their efforts in elevating the health centre to hospital status.

He said with the intervention of the Newmont Akyem Mines, Ghana Hope Foundation and the Ntiamoah Foundation the facility was elevated to a hospital status in 2010.

Mr Apandia, however, appealed to benevolent organisations for assistance in the aid of the Children's Ward, Emergency Department and also a fence wall for the safety of patients.

Madam Asabea Bertha, who had her three -year-old boy benefiting from the free hernia surgery, expressed gratitude to the benefactors, saying the case of his son had been her headache.

