Global Media Alliance wins PR Consultancy Award

Accra, Nov 08, GNA - Global Media Alliance, (GMA) one of Ghana's top Public Relations (PR) and Media consultancies, has been awarded the PR Consultancy of the Year 2015, at the Institute of Public Relations Awards, in Accra.

This is the second time the organisation has won this award in four years.

The Institute's fifth Excellence Awards and ninth Presidential Dinner Dance was to celebrate excellence in Public Relations practice in Ghana. It was on the theme: 'PR and Peaceful Elections: Your Role, My Role'.

The Chief Executive Officer of GMA, Mr. Ernest Boateng, who received the award on behalf of the company, said: 'We won this award in 2013 and here we are again.

'This is evidence that Global Media Alliance is living true to its mission to positively impact and effect changes within our community and also creates value for our clients and shareholders.'

Mr. Boateng dedicated the award to his hardworking staff and clients, saying that, 'Global Media Alliance couldn't have come this far without you and we are grateful'.

He said: 'The GMA will continue to work hard to satisfy the needs of its clients to project and improve their image in the eyes of all stakeholders, and towards national development'.

Global Media Alliance is an integrated media and entertainment company and has one of the leading PR consultancies in the country with over eighteen years of experience in the diverse segments of the PR industry.

It is affiliated to Weber Shandwick and Fleishman Hillard, both top five PR firms in the world.

GNA