Birim Central Assembly meets 70 % of Action Plan

Akim Oda (E/R), Nov. 8, GNA - The Birim Central Municipal Assembly has met 70 per cent of its 2016 Action Plan.

Mr Kwabena Nkansah Asare, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) revealed this when the Assembly held its last meeting for the year.

He elaborated on health issues, education, agriculture and provision of roads.

He mentioned the provision of two Community Health Planning Centres at Akroso and two- storey lecture halls at Oda Community Health Nurses Training School, which had been completed.

Mr Nkansah Asare said the Assembly had constructed an administration block at Akroso Senior High Technical School, provided 1,200 students with mattresses, 2,000 beds, 400 metal mono desks and 600 wooden mono desks at the school.

On agriculture, he said, the Assembly had supplied free fertilizers to cocoa farmers and they also carried out frequent education on modernising way of farming for more cocoa yields.

He said improvement of Oda road works were ongoing and that they were near completion, which include the Birim Bridge rehabilitation for dual carriage purpose.

The MCE expressed gratitude to the efforts of the Assembly members and encouraged them to do more to achieve greater percentage in the subsequent years to improve the lives of the people.

Mr Andrews Abrokwa, the Presiding Member of the Assembly appealed to the members to undertake education of the people on the importance of tax payment to prevent any confrontation with the revenue collectors.

The meeting took into consideration the approval of 2017 fee-fixing, the approval of the 2017 annual budget estimates and the 2017 Action Plan.

