Statement by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Egypt

Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issued the following statement today:

“Over the past few months, the Egyptian authorities have embarked on an ambitious reform program to put the country’s economy on a sustainable path and achieve job-rich growth.

The liberalization of the exchange rate and the adoption of the second phase of the fuel subsidy reforms are important measures in the authorities’ reform agenda. Allowing the exchange rate to be determined by market forces will notably improve Egypt’s external competitiveness, address shortages of foreign currency, support exports and tourism and help attract foreign investment. Adjusting fuel prices will contribute to lower budget deficits and will free up public resources for much-needed and better targeted social spending on health, education, and growth-enhancing investments.

The IMF Executive Board will meet on Friday, November 11 to discuss Egypt’s request for financial assistance under an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for the amount of $12 billion.

I will recommend that the Board approve Egypt’s request in support of this ambitious economic reform program that will help restore macroeconomic stability and bring Egypt’s economy closer to its full potential.”