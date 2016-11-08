The Peace Council has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to assist disqualified presidential candidates in making the needed corrections on their nomination forms.

Council Chairman, Rev Prof Emmanuel Asante wants the Commission to desist from behaviors that would be construed as a deliberate attempt to get some persons off the ballot.

“I believe that the ruling of the Supreme Court should bring finality especially in respect of the Presidential Candidates who were disqualified because they have been given the opportunity to resubmit,” he said.

Some of the 13 disqualified presidential candidates have blamed the Commission for failing to point out the errors on their forms which were the basis for their disqualification.

They believe the apex court’s ruling in which the EC was directed to give them two additional days to correct their errors was clear enough and loud.

On Joy FM’s Top Story programme Monday, General Secretary of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Murtala Mohammed lamented the lack of cooperation on the part of the EC.

He said the Commission has refused to show them areas on the form that require corrections.

Joy News was later to know that the party’s one error which was behind the disqualification of the flagbearer, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom jumped to 105.

The People's National Convention (PNC) is also racing against time as errors found on the nomination forms of its flagbearer Dr Edward Mahama have increased from four to 303.

A visit by Joy News’ Joseph Ackah-blay to the Commission’s office Tuesday revealed some of the disqualified candidates were disillusioned waiting to be told what to do by EC officials.

Presidential Candidate of All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga has threatened to head back to court if the Commission fails to aid them to make the right corrections on their forms.

But the National Peace Council said it is important for the EC to desist from putting any more impediments in the way of the candidates.

Rev Prof Emmanuel Asante pleaded with the Commission to do its best to ensure that the spirit of the ruling is carried out without fear or favour.

“My advice first of all to the Electoral Commission (EC) is very simple. They have the responsibility to ensure that the ground is leveled,” he said.

He also appealed to the disqualified presidential candidates to ensure that they allow reason to prevail over emotions.

Rev Asante urged them to do their best in filing the proper documentation so that Ghanaians would have a wider choice of candidates at the polls.

