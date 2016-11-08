A vote for Akufo-Addo will be disastrous -Asiedu Nketiah

The General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says it would be disastrous for Ghanaians, if they mistakenly vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), come December 7, this year.

Speaking to party supporters at Bongase during the launch of the Banda Constituency campaign in the Brong-Ahafo Region, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah said this year's election is about the choice between peace and stability of the country, and violence.

According to the NDC General Secretary, the opposition NPP is not well prepared to govern the country, because, “They are not united, and there is no way a divided party can win power and lead the country in peace.”

He continued that the NDC stands for peace, unity and development, which is obviously the right choice for Ghanaians, therefore, Ghanaians must not be deceived by the empty promises which are borne out of the NPP's desperation to win power.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah described the NPP as the most violent party in the country, led by their presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo. “Like father like son. As Nana Akufo-Addo is, so is his team or followers, particularly the parliamentary candidates and party officers, they are akin to violence.”

He called on NDC faithful not to mistakenly give power to someone who believes violence is the way to go.

According to the NDC General Secretary, Ghanaians must not gamble with the peace and development of the country, but vote for John Mahama and the NDC, who have demonstrated peace unity and development, for continuity.

“I urged you, the power is in your hands; don't give it to the wicked and the violent to hurt you with it; don't fall for his deceit and give him the power, otherwise, you'll have him to contend with,” the NDC scribe added.

He reiterated that Akufo-Addo and his running mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will say anything just to secure power, with no intention of fulfilling them, and, therefore, entreated the electorate not to fall for the numerous unrealistic promises of the NPP.

“Please ignore all the phantom promises they go round making. Take Nana Addo as a man who will say anything just for power, and Bawumia as a man who will give any lecture for a similar purpose. My brothers and sisters, there is a saying that a woman who will not stay in matrimony for long does not replant cassava after harvesting,” he entreated.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah disclosed that the NDC has targeted 3,000 votes difference in the Banda Constituency against the NPP, to silence them for good.

He said the difference is clear between the NDC and the NPP, explaining that when the NPP was in power, whenever Banda's name was mentioned, in terms of education, it was miserable, because Banda was a hub for teachers who were stubborn and were being punished by the Ghana Education Service (GES) through transfers, due to the abundance of guinea worm infection and Oncho cases.

Though Banda is a young district, during the current NDC tenure, teachers now rushed to be posted to Banda for teaching, because the district now has 100% electricity coverage, while previously the lack of potable water in the district was the cause of the increasing rate of guinea worm infections, but, currently, the availability of potable water has helped eradicate the canker.

Among the speakers who graced the occasion was the Majority Leader of Parliament, Alban Kinsford Bagbin, former Minister of Power, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, 1st Vice-Chairperson, Anita De-Souso, Ghana Ambassador to Algeria, Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo, and other national and regional executives of the party.

The parliamentary candidate of Banda who is also the Deputy Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Ahmed Ibrahim, was officially introduced to the electorate by Mr. Asiedu Nketiah.

Ahmed Ibrahim indicated that the NDC will win 70% of the votes cast in the Banda Constituency, due to the enormous development projects done by President Mahama and the NDC.