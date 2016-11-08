Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 8 November 2016 14:41 CET

EC to run parliamentary before presidential – NPP Chairman alleges

By Ghanaian Chronicle

The Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has launched a passionate appeal to the National Peace Council, Christian Council of Ghana, Muslim Council, and other groups, to, as a matter of urgency, prevail upon the Electoral Commission to refrain from any action that can plunge the country’s democracy into chaos.

The NPP Chairman’s appeal follows what he said were rumours that the EC Chairperson, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, and her Commission are planning to run the parliamentary elections before the presidential.

According to Chairman Odeneho, the EC has a potential plan to go ahead with the parliamentary polls in the event it does not meet the deadline for the presidential polls, as a result of the legal dispute between the Commission and some aspiring presidential candidates.

Addressing supporters of the NPP at a rally held in Afrancho, the NPP Constituency Chairman pointed out that since there is no strict constitutional provision requiring that both should be held the same day, the EC Chairperson will exploit that loophole to implement that heinous plan.

It is for this reason that the NPP Constituency Chairman is sounding the clarion caution to all stakeholders, particularly the Peace Council and other respected bodies, to quickly intervene and stop the EC from creating confusion.

“It is the duty of all of us to stand up against any threat that has the tendency to jeopardise the country’s democracy. The EC Chairperson and her colleagues must not be allowed to do things their own way,” he said.

On his part, the NPP member of Parliament (MP) for the area and candidate-elect, Owuraku Aidoo, charged supporters of the party to rally behind the flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, with a few days to the elections, and ensure that the party emerges victorious.

From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi.

