THE UPPER East Regional Director of the Ghana Health Services, Dr. Kofi Issah has lifted an embargo he placed on the salary of a Medical Officer at the Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga for three months on the grounds that the officer had vacated post.

It will be recalled that on Thursday October 27, 2016, The Chronicle published a story under the caption; 'Medical Officer to Sue GHS, HFC Bank for Freezing His Salary'.

In the story, we indicated that Dr. Issah declined and Dr. Patrick Atobrah, the Medical Director of the regional hospital declined to speak to us on the issue. HFC Bank branch in Tamale also declined to speak to us.

Meanwhile, The Chronicle had seen a letter written and signed by Dr. Issah, dated 15th July, 2016, and addressed to the branch Manager, HFC Bank Ghana Ltd, Tamale, requesting the manager to withhold payment of Dr. Amoo's salary on the condition that he had vacated post.

However, Dr. Amoo mounted a strong self-defense as he dismissed this allegation in a strappingly worded letter, and explained the circumstances that led to him taking 18 days leave which the regional director used as basis for blocking his salary without hearing from him.

But, barely 24 hours after our first publication on the issue hit the newsstand, the embargo was lifted, paving way for the medical officer to have access to his bank account at the HFC Bank, Tamale branch.

This was confirmed by Dr. Amoo, who said he went to the bank on Tuesday November 1, 2016, to check on bank clearance and was informed the embargo had been lifted.

Though he now has access to his bank account, Dr. Amoo has vowed to drag his employer, the Ghana Health Service to court for defamation of character and other possible charges. Meanwhile, he is also in the process of changing his bank because he was not happy with the manner in which his current bank handled the issue.

On the duty roster for prescribers at the Out-Patient Department of the regional hospital for November/December 2016, The Chronicle observed Dr. Amoo's name was not captured, even though he is at post.

However, when Dr. Samuel Aborah, Clinical Coordinator, who prepared the duty roster was contacted, he admitted it was an unintentional omission on his part and explained the omission has been explained to Dr. Amoo and his name will be immediately included.