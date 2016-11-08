PPP Supporters Arrive in Accra To Sign Nduom Forms

More than four hundred (400) supporters of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), from across the country, have arrived in Accra to append their signatures to the nomination forms of the party's presidential nominee, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, before it is re-submitted to the EC later today. The party is racing against time to ensure it corrects the errors, to ensure that Dr. Nduom participates in the upcoming presidential election on December 7. Citi News' Fred Djabanor reported that, the supporters, clad in party colours arrived in busses at the party's Headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

The party is expected to correct and re-submit its presidential nomination forms to the Electoral Commission (EC) by the close of day today [Tuesday, November 8] before its Presidential hopeful is allowed the opportunity to contest in the upcoming elections. According to the EC, the PPP has over 105 errors to correct on its nomination forms. The Commission had earlier indicated that, the PPP needed to correct one error on Dr. Nduom's nomination forms. But following a Supreme Court judgment on Monday, November 7, the EC said in a letter to the PPP that it had detected additional errors that the party needs to correct. In the letter sighted by citifmonline.com, the EC also asked the party to bring before it one Richard Aseda, who subscribed to the party's flagbearer's forms in two different districts.

PNC, NDP others unhappy with EC

Meanwhile, the People's National Convention has expressed disappointment in the EC over the recent developments ahead of the elections. The party, whose presidential nominee, Dr Edward Mahama was disqualified from the race for improperly filling his nomination forms, demanded that the Electoral Commission provide copies of all four submitted nomination forms so it can adequately correct all errors on the forms. The party since threatened it will head to the Supreme Court to compel the EC to further extend the nomination period if it did not receive all the copies by 8:00 am today [Tuesday]. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' National Democratic Party (NDP) has also threatened it will go to court if the EC does not desist from using what the party terms as “oppressive tactic| to ensure its presidential nominee does not contest in the upcoming polls. The party in a statement issued on Monday [November 7], said it was unfair and absurd for the EC to announce that it has discovered 33 new errors on the party's presidential nomination forms.

-Citifmonline