Sri Lanka Herath joins five-wicket Test elite

Sri Lanka bowler Rangana Herath is in action on the third day of the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on November 8 2016. By Jekesai Njikizana (AFP)

Harare (AFP) - Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath became just the third bowler in history to take five-wicket hauls against all nine Test opponents, before Zimbabwe fought back on day three of the third Test at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Herath recorded figures of 5 for 89 -- his first five-wicket haul against Zimbabwe -- to bowl the home side out for 272 and give Sri Lanka a 232-run lead in the first innings.

But after the tourists opted not to enforce the follow-on, fast bowler Carl Mumba picked up three wickets as Sri Lanka slumped to 84 for four in their second innings.

With opener Dimuth Karunaratne scoring an unbeaten 54 -- his third fifty-plus score in four innings -- Sri Lanka went to stumps on 102 for four, giving them an overall lead of 334.

Although Herath had come into the series with 26 five-wicket hauls in his career, he had never played against Zimbabwe in a 17-year career.

On Tuesday he joined countryman Muttiah Muralitharan and South Africa's Dale Steyn among an elite group of bowlers with five-wicket hauls against all of the other nine Test-playing nations.