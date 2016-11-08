On the 7th December 2016, you should cast your vote for Akufo Addo. Nana has a message campaign fixated on breaking away from the corruption and incompetence that has symbolised so much of NDC’s leadership over the past four years. He has demonstrated a notable coalition for a change, consisting of ordinary voters and working-class Ghanaians. He is arguably the closest non-corrupted politician to become the president of Ghana politics seen in a generation. That's why millions of Ghanaians will be voting for him.

Ghana has a clear parallel to recent Nigerian elections. Nigerian voters who supported voting out Jonathan Goodluck were not Right-wing extremists; they were ordinary people who wanted to reclaim control of their economic lives. JM “Twaso” has national bureaucrats of corruption to contend with - not in Flagstaff but in NDC as a whole. Voting for Nana is a means of reaffirming Ghana's domestic economic interests against a self-interested elite that dreams of reforming the country in its own image, as overinflated contract deals negotiated in secret by civil servants and his government.

Nana will reopen corruption scandals that the incumbent considers closed. Ghanaian voters would like tougher enforcement of the laws against corruption. The NPP policy is favored by citizens of all ethnic backgrounds, but not by the NDC technocrats, who think less of public order than what corruption contributes to the bottom line of national interest.

Likewise unemployment and economic mismanagement: Ghanaians are repulsed by the inefficient use of state resources over the past four years by the NDC administrations, which have yielded only economic chaos and gains for political corruption. JM “Twaso” has the worst record of democratic political dictator, corruption and economic mismanagement as the President of the 4th Republic of Ghana: JM “Twaso” as the democratic dictator supported the:

Suspension of Dr. Josiah Aryeh (Former Secretary) The suspension of Mr. Kofi Adams as Deputy General Secretary. The pushing out of Dr. Obed Asamoah from NDC who went to form DFP. The dismissal of Frances Assiam (former National Women’s Organiser) Suspending 23 members of which 3 were current MPs this month (November 2016). Mr. Kwaku Baah (National VC) who resigned fighting against corruption. Konadu Rawlings (former Vice Chairman of NDC) to form the NDP. JM “Twaso” supporting the refusal to accept the forms of Mr. George Boateng to contest against him. The pushing out of Goosie Tanoh and Tweretwie Opoku to form the Reform Party. Dismissing the accountant of NDC who issued the form to JM “Twaso” to contest against the president. The resignation of Mr. Bede Ziedeng as the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC.

JM “Twaso” as the president of CORRUPTIONS in modern Ghana presiding over:

DUBIOUS DEBTS – JM “Twaso” is the president of many unprecedented payment debts, Woyome, Isofoton, etc. GYEEDA – JM “Twaso” is the president of youth unemployment. SADA – JM “Twaso” is the president of non-stimulating growth and lack of addressing the northerners human and social development needs. FORD – JM “Twaso” is the president of kickbacks.

Nana is not looking to abrogate and remove chiefs from traditional stools. But he has raised a question that the citizen has long been asking, explicitly, whether Ghana is carrying too much debt for inflated infrastructure and economic mismanagement and too much corruption. Since elected to office, the self-declared corrupt government experts have made and paid so many catastrophic debts - involving themselves in scandals while instantaneously antagonizing Ghanaians with hardships and depending on IMF/China for big time borrowings to increase our debt - that they have lost the public's confidence. It's no illogicality to state Nana may strengthen the young JM “Twaso” and his political elites by lawfully forcing to justify themselves of corruption after the December 2016 elections.

Ghanaian voters have seen how Supreme Court judges took it upon themselves to invalid the will of the people. Nana is no opponent of Voltarians or the Northerner's economic developments: he has made a good judgment call by nominating one of the finest economists from the north as the VP. Nana opposes corruption, however, and has promised to create independent prosecutor to fight corruption in his gov't.

The premise of all Nana's policies has been to give the Ghanaian citizen back its economic self-independence. Nevertheless, instead of JM “Twaso” and his NDC’s babies with sharp teethes addressing “Twaso” campaign in these terms, JM “Twaso’s” political and media opponents target Nana’s personal activities, exaggerate his hasty and politically incorrect propensities, to paint him as an extremist and a madcap. When Ghanaians vote on the 7th December 2016 for Nana, they are taking back economic and corruption responsibility for their own lives. On the enormous economic challenge questions, Nana is right. We should be with him. Vote for your life and not for the life of those who have not made a socio-economic difference in your life for the past four years.

Chief Asare