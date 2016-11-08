Lordina Foundation Receives Support From Chinese Gov't

The Lordina Foundation has received a cheque of an undisclosed amount from the Chinese government to acquire start-up tools to support artisans in the rural areas of the country.

The donation comes after the First Lady Mrs. Lordina Mahama, who is the president of the foundation, made a request to the Chinese Ambassador Madam Sun Bao Hong during a meeting in Accra.

Supporting artisans is another area the Lordina Foundation has been focusing on for some time now aside the medical supplies and equipment she presents to hospitals.

The Lordina Foundation's new focus of assisting artisans across the country was partly as a result of show of enthusiasm by artisans to their work and also how most of them struggle to start and sustain their own businesses for lack of working capital and start-up kits to enhance their work.

With support from its sponsors and partners, the Lordina Foundation has presented assorted working tools to support the work of Tailors, Beauticians and Barbers Associations in number of regions and districts all over the country.

The items presented included sewing machines, embroidery machines, over-lock machines, hand dryers, hairdryers as well as sterilisers aimed at assisting the artisans to expand their businesses and improve their income earning capacity.

With the donation from the Chinese Ambassador, the Lordina Foundation will be able to procure more items to support more artisans across the country.