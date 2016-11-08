Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
CPP News | 8 November 2016 12:41 CET

CPP Chairman Gets Busy

By Daily Guide
Prof Edmund Delle
Prof Edmund Delle

Prof Edmund Delle National Chairman of the Convention People's Party (CPP) has been busy in the past few weeks taking his campaign to various parts of the Upper West Region.

He has met with various strands of people during his campaign tour not forgetting his visit to the graveside of the late President Hilla Limann.

His tour, his aides have told DAILY GUIDE, is to campaign for his flag bearer, Ivor Greenstreet.

He campaigned in the Wa West and Central constituencies alongside the National 3rd vice of the party, Alhaji Tidjani.

Prof Delle said during his campaign that the future of the country depends on the youth who should take issues of governance very seriously and advise their parents to vote for the CPP.

As a staunch Catholic, Prof Delle relates so well with people from all faiths and walks of life and believes that he survived eleven accidents including a plane crash through the rosary.

He said he believes in the principle of the Ahmadiyya community which talks about ” love for all hatred for none” adding that as a socialist, he would not engage in politics of exclusion, insults segregations and all other anti- socialist tendencies. However, he believed he would be endorsing some contracts to his people when Greenstreet becomes the President of the Republic of Ghana come January 7, 2017.

On his part, the Parliamentary candidate, Issahaque Suleman remarked that the Wa Central Constituency with a voter population of about 80,000 plus lacks the quality of leadership it deserves.

He said for about twenty four years now the people have been voting in a particular pattern but have received nothing substantial in terms of development.

CPP News

