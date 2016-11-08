 MTN Runs Home With Three Prestigious Awards

The most cherished and trusted telecommunications brand in Ghana, MTN has won three envious prizes at the just ended 5th Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Awards held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday, November 4, 2016.

The communications giant (MTN) was adjudged the PR Organization of the Year (telecommunication sector) whiles Georgina Asare Fiagbenu (senior manager at MTN, Corporate Communications Department) won the PR Discovery of the Year.

MTN’s Heroes of Change also won the Best Community Relations Programme of the Year.

The PR Excellence Award, an initiative by the Institute of Public Relations seeks to promote professionalism in the practice of PR in various facets of the profession.

Meanwhile, Corporate Service Executive of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Cynthia Lumor noted how critical Public Relations is to the sustainability of her outfit.

“MTN Ghana considers Communications and Public Relations very critical to its business growth and sustainability. This is why the company continues to work closely with all stakeholders to implement strategies that will enable it build goodwill and generate trust,” she said.

“MTN is a successful African story and it will continue to grow through the implementation of consistent, strategic and creative Public Relations initiatives”, she added.

Mrs. Lumor also lauded the effort of Senior Manager of the Corporate Communications Department (Georgina Asare Fiagbenu) for making MTN proud.

“We also celebrate the recognition given to the Senior Manager of the Corporate Communications department, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu. For many years she has collaborated with the various players within and outside MTN Ghana to tell the MTN story,” Mrs. Lumor acknowledged.

