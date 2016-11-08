Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Headlines | 8 November 2016 12:36 CET

EC being unreasonable with detection of new errors – Dr. Atuguba

By CitiFMonline

The lawyer for the People’s National Congress (PNC), Dr. Raymond Atuguba, has said the Electoral Commission (EC) is being unreasonable with announcement of the discovery of new errors in the nomination forms of some previously disqualified presidential aspirants.

According to Dr. Atuguba, the EC has no basis for creating a new set of nomination form errors for the various parties to deal with.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show indicated that if some parties took the matter to court, like the National Democratic Party (NDP) has threatened, the Supreme Court was likely to pass judgement against the EC.

The NDP revealed that the EC  detected 33 new errors  on the nomination forms of its presidential nominee, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

The Commission also  announced new errors  Progressive People's Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom’s forms hours after the Supreme Court ordered the it to allow the  13 disqualified presidential  aspirants to correct the errors on their nomination forms by extending the nomination period .

EC should have stayed within existing categories

Following these developments, Dr. Atuguba opined that “the way in which the court will decide this matter if it came before it was to say that: is it reasonable for the Electoral Commission to create new categories of corrections” The answer there would be no. It is not reasonable for the Electoral Commission to create completely new categories for correction,”

Dr. Atuguba stated that the reasonable course of action for the EC is “to stay within the existing categories it had previously pointed out and to extend the details for those categories.”

He explained further that, “if you create new categories, in other words, you are bringing to the attention of the aspirants completely new matters that were not previously pointed out them, and which the Supreme Court did not consider in making its judgment, then my calculation is that the court should strike that down.”


By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Headlines

"Anything that can kill me makes me feel alive."
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img