YEA Employs 62,825 Youths

The reformed Youth Employment Agency [YEA], now a fully fledged public institution, has so far employed 62,825 youth as part of measures by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to address the unemployment situation in the country.

A document picked up by this reporter shows figures representing a total number of 62,825 youths employed under various job modules including Persons living With Disability within the last four to eight months this year (April to October).

The figures includes Community Police Assistant 4832, Community Education Teaching 20,603, Community Health Workers 19,500, Fire Service Assistant 2000, Prisons Service Assistant 2000, E-health Workers 1000, Environment Protection Officers 2500, Arabic Teachers 5000, Youth in Coastal Sanitation 5000, Marine Engineering Technician 200 and 190 Paid Intern.

YEA has recruited 21 PWD’s as permanent staff and over 600 Persons With Disability Deployed across modules with 10% quota for all modules reserved.

This, however notwithstanding, the figures further revealed that Northern Region is leading on the pack with 8,965 of the youth being enrolled into various jobs modules followed by the Ashanti Region 8,267, Volta Region 7,285, Western Region 6,983, Brong Ahafo Region 6,489, Central Region 6,158, Greater Accra 5,345, Eastern Region 4,993, Upper East Region 4,755 and the least being Upper West Region with 3,585.

According to the statistics, the YEA has employed more women than men 13,858 being female employed whiles the remaining 30,967 are male.

The Agency has targeted to offer employment to 100,000 youth between the ages of 15 and 35 through skills training and internship modules.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Agency Mr. Kobina Obu Beechem said the YEA is the second largest agency that has employed persons with disability.

“YEA is to facilitate employment for all youth including the disabled, able - bodied, illiterate and literate, therefore registration for employment is ongoing,” He added.

Mr. Beechem said YEA has three core functions that seek to facilitate youth employment through the effort of both the private and public sectors and has decentralized its activities in 216 districts and 10 regional offices to ensure effective and easy access.

The YEA boss indicated that the Agency has deployed trained persons to various modules including Community Police Assistants (CPA) Community Health Workers and E-Health worker, Community Teaching Workers, Environmental Protection Officers among others.

He noted that their main aim is to produce the next generation of entrepreneurs for the nation adding that the Community Health Assistants and E-health module are the largest to be trained and deployed.

According to Mr. Beechem, the new and improved YEA now has a legal department to support deployed staff at their various work places.

He concluded that the Agency will train and deploy 2000 youth under a Greening Ghana and other new sub-modules such as 5000 for NVTI, 710 for Department of Cooperatives, 1000 for Suame Magazine, 1000 for Road Safety, 4,500 for Garment Production and many more before the end of December this year.