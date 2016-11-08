Afigya-Kwabre takes steps to increase cereal and grains production

By Sampson Adu-Poku, GNA

Wawase (Ash), Nov 07, GNA - The Afigya-Kwabre District has taken steps to increase the production of the cereals, grains and cassava to ensure food security in the area.

Mr. Kwaku Oppong-Kyekyeku Kaakyire, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said it had already established 10 demonstration farms to expose the farmers to appropriate skills and technologies.

He said more than 1,400 farmers had been taught best farm management practices and supplied with improved planting materials.

Speaking at the district farmers' day celebration held in Wawase, he said this was being done under the West Africa Agricultural Productivity Programme.

'Agriculture, a business response to economic growth' was the theme chosen for the event to recognize hardworking farmers in the district.

Mr. Oppong-Kyekyeku indicated that the area had huge potential for rice, maize, cowpea, cassava and plantain production and encouraged the youth to go into these.

He appealed to chiefs and other land owners to release land on flexible terms to young people eager to venture into farming.

The DCE announced that about 30 kilometres stretch of road in the area was being rehabilitated under the cocoa roads projects to allow for smooth transportation of farm produce to the marketing centre.

Mr. Peter Kwame Amoako, the District Director of Agriculture, spoke of strong agricultural extension support to the farmers to boost crop yield.

In all, 18 farmers were honoured, with Mr. Mohammed Salam, from Kyekyewere, adjudged the overall district best farmer.

He took home a deep freezer, flat screen television, a sprayer, half-piece of wax print, cutlasses, agro-chemicals and wellington boots.

GNA