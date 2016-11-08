Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
One girl killed, 31 peacekeepers hurt in DR Congo grenade blast: UN

By AFP
The UN peacekeepers were struck as they were exercising. By Phil Moore (AFP/File)

Goma (DR Congo) (AFP) - A young girl was killed and 31 Indian peacekeepers were injured Tuesday in a grenade explosion in Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the UN said.

"A grenade exploded regretably killing a girl of roughly eight-years-old... another civilian was injured," said Bilamekaso Tchagbele, the information chief for the UN's force in the country, adding that the blue helmets were struck as they were exercising.

